The Yankton Community Library is offering a “Who Lived in that House” monthly series of walking tours. Join the staff to learn more about the unique character and history of three historic Yankton neighborhoods.
The first walking tour will be in the library neighborhood on Aug. 9. The tour will start with the Yankton Community Library at 6 p.m. The walk will be approximately three blocks total with interior tours of the library and Walnut Village.
