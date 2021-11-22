WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc., has announced that free Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Janssen (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine booster doses are now available to all individuals ages 18 and older at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations across its eight-state region.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend a booster dose for Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccine recipients ages 18 and older at least 6 months after their second vaccine dose, and a booster dose for Janssen (J&J) vaccine recipients ages 18 and older at least two months after their first vaccine dose.
Patients can schedule their COVID-19 vaccination in advance by visiting www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine.
The booster vaccines are free to all eligible patients, regardless of their insurance coverage.
Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose providing they follow the booster timeline of their primary vaccine manufacturer (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna: at least 6 months after the second dose; Janssen: at least 2 months after the second dose). Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different vaccine type for their booster. The CDC’s recommendations allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.
It is recommended (but not required) that vaccine recipients bring the following to their appointment: insurance card (if they have insurance) and Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if Medicare recipient); photo ID; and their COVID-19 vaccination record card. Masks are required. If individuals do not have insurance, they can still be vaccinated.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, visit www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.