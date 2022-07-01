Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Ruperto Aguirre, 27, Sioux Falls, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for violation of terms and conditions.
• Alexis Fender, 25, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Leonard Sorenson, 62, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on two warrants for breach of conditions without order.
• Sheldon Winder, 22, Vermillion, was arrested Thursday on two warrants for breach of conditions without order.
• John Williams, 43, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a court hold.
• Raul Mata, 21, Minneapolis, was booked Thursday on a federal hold for the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
• Phillip Barrera, 19, Sioux Falls, was booked Thursday on a facility hold for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
• Dakota Rouse, 36, Vermillion, was arrested Thursday on an unspecified warrant.
• Lijah Naquin, 22, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for simple assault (domestic).
• Dylon Lopez, 24, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for open container in a motor vehicle and driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.