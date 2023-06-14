PIERRE —The Indigent Legal Services Task Force created by HB 1064 during the 2023 South Dakota Legislative Session will hold its third meeting on Tuesday, June 20, in Sioux Falls.

Task force members will hear a report on listening sessions recently held across the state and a review of stakeholder survey information. They will also discuss and make initial recommendations regarding assessments of other states, system structure, case types for state/regional offices, and services to appointment lawyers. View the full agenda at https://ujs.sd.gov/Resources/IndigentLegalServices.aspx.

