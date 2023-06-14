PIERRE —The Indigent Legal Services Task Force created by HB 1064 during the 2023 South Dakota Legislative Session will hold its third meeting on Tuesday, June 20, in Sioux Falls.
Task force members will hear a report on listening sessions recently held across the state and a review of stakeholder survey information. They will also discuss and make initial recommendations regarding assessments of other states, system structure, case types for state/regional offices, and services to appointment lawyers. View the full agenda at https://ujs.sd.gov/Resources/IndigentLegalServices.aspx.
The meeting will be held from 1-5 p.m. CDT in the Jefferson Room of the Best Western Plus Ramkota Hotel at 3200 W. Maple St., Sioux Falls. The meeting will also be livestreamed at https://www.sd.net.
The goal of the Task Force as stated in the legislation is to:
1. Identify how legal services are delivered in South Dakota to indigent parties in criminal, juvenile and child abuse and neglect proceedings statewide.
2. Recommend ways to improve the delivery of legal services to indigent parties.
3. Recommend methods to provide services for conflict cases where local public defenders may be unable to take cases.
4. Address how to ensure competent representation is provided to indigent parties.
5. Identify potential funding options to ensure delivery of legal services for indigent parties.
Individuals needing assistance pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act should contact State Court Administration at 605-773-3474 48 hours before convening to make any necessary arrangements.
