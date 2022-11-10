Yankton Co. Lights Up For Veterans
This illuminated banner on the west side of the Yankton County Government Center is part of Operation Green Light, which casts a light on issues confronting veterans transitioning to civilian life.

A national initiative to highlight local support for veterans and their transitions to civilian life is on full display in Yankton County.

An Operation Green Light display — lit up with green light each night — has adorned the west side of the Yankton County Government Center since Nov. 1 and will do so through Veterans Day (today).

