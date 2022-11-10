Yankton Co. Lights Up For Veterans

A national initiative to highlight local support for veterans and their transitions to civilian life is on full display in Yankton County.
An Operation Green Light display — lit up with green light each night — has adorned the west side of the Yankton County Government Center since Nov. 1 and will do so through Veterans Day (today).
Instrumental in getting the display set up in Yankton was Yankton County Commissioner Dan Klimisch.
“Operation Green Light is part of a national effort by the National Association of County Officials (NACo), and specifically, veterans that are transitioning from service into civilian life in our community,” he said. “I’m lucky enough to be a member of our National Association of County Officials’ Military & Veteran’s Service Community. In one of our meetings, I came across this idea. It’s fairly new and I thought I’d give it a try in Yankton County.”
According to NACo’s website, county governments are encouraged to illuminate their buildings in green light, especially the week of Nov. 7-13.
“It’s a good thing, particularly this time of year during Veterans Day week to bring awareness to the many issues that veterans face, especially transitioning from service to civilian life,” Klimisch said.
He added that he’s had his own experience with this challenge.
“A lot of people don’t realize it, but we have a lot of people coming into our community who are transitioning from military service,” he said. “I myself have done that. It can be a stressful time. You’re going from a lot of ‘known’ and a lot of structure back to civilian life. They may not know what resources are available to them. This is an opportunity for Yankton County to say, ‘We’re here for you, and if you need something, come to us.’”
Klimisch said the sentiment doesn’t need to be relegated to county government properties.
“Other members of the community or businesses are certainly welcome to attend,” he said. “It’s easy to do — you just put a green light in your building, inside or out.”
He said he’s unaware of other counties in the area participating but is hopeful that others will in the future.
“I believe we’re the only county in South Dakota who’s doing it, and hopefully more counties will do this and we can make it an annual tradition,” he said. “I certainly will do my best to celebrate it again for the next few years because I think it’s important, especially this time of year.”
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.