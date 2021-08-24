TABOR — The all-school reunion from Tabor High School will take place in Beseda Hall on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. The Tabor High School was in operation from 1927 to 1971 when the last class graduated.
Reunion activities will begin on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 1 p.m. in Beseda Hall with table and chair set-up and decorating for the reunion. Any alumni wishing to help with these activities are welcome to help. Groups wishing to get together prior to the Sunday reunion can make arrangements with their own class representatives.
Sunday, Sept. 5, reunion activities kick off at 9 a.m. at the Bon Homme Country Club in Tyndall with a best-ball tournament. Any interested alumni and guests interested in participating, contact Bill Fejfar in Yankton.
Bean Bag Games, Euchre or Pinochle card games will start at 9 a.m. in Beseda Hall, any interested alumni and guests are invited to participate. Refreshments will be available during the day and Beseda Burgers and chips will be served in the hall from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for anyone interested in eating.
On Sunday afternoon, Sept. 5, the Czech Heritage Museum located at 111 South Lidice Avenue will be open from 1-3 p.m. and Judy Lundy’s Loving Hands Creations located at 102 South Lidice Avenue will be open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Registration for the reunion will be from 3-5 p.m. in Beseda Hall. A Czech meal will be served at 5 p.m. for all registered alumni and guests followed by a short program at 6:30 p.m. followed by continued socializing into the evening.
Late registrations will still be accepted until Friday, Sept. 3. Notify Dennis Povondra at 463-2571 for registration requests or questions.
