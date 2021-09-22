The Cramer-Kenyon Heritage Home will hold its Oktoberfest celebration Saturday, Sept. 25, from 3-7 p.m. at 509 Pine St.
There will be a beer garden, as well as food and games. Live music will be provided from 5-7 p.m. by Dakota Musical.
Games will be available throughout the afternoon: corn-hole toss and Hammerschlagen, the German game of pounding nails into a log. Always attempting to stay true to the origin of the house, square headed nails from the nineteenth century will be pounded into logs.
Tickets for the event may be purchased on Eventbrite, from any board member, at Market at the Meridian, Linda’s Angel Crossing, Pro Hearing Center, by calling Veronica at 605-660-5612 or at the front gate.
Raffle tickets are available at the Market at the Meridian, by calling Veronica or at the event.
