Sasse Set To Resign Senate Seat Jan. 8

LINCOLN, Neb. — U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., made it official Monday afternoon, submitting a resignation letter that says he will leave office on Jan. 8.
That would be only three days after Gov.-elect Jim Pillen takes the oath of office.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
LINCOLN, Neb. — U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., made it official Monday afternoon, submitting a resignation letter that says he will leave office on Jan. 8.
That would be only three days after Gov.-elect Jim Pillen takes the oath of office.
Pillen, a Columbus pork producer and veterinarian, is widely expected to appoint current Gov. Pete Ricketts to the post.
Ricketts, a fellow Republican, endorsed Pillen and was a key financial backer in his tough Republican primary victory in May over Falls City businessman Charles Herbster and State Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha.
Immediately after Sasse’s resignation letter became public, Pillen issued a press release, seeking applicants for the Senate vacancy.
“Governor-elect Pillen will begin receiving applications and evaluating candidates immediately,” the release said, adding that he wanted Nebraska’s congressional delegation to return “to full strength” as soon as possible.
A deadline of Dec. 23 was set for applications.
Ricketts did not immediately respond to messages Monday afternoon asking whether he planned to apply. Previously, he has said he would defer the decision to Pillen and would not say if he would apply.
‘AN HONOR TO SERVE’
In a one-paragraph resignation letter, addressed to Ricketts and copied to Pillen, Sasse wrote that it was “an honor to serve the people of Nebraska for the past eight years.”
“I am confident that Governor-elect Pillen will appoint someone that will serve Nebraskans well in Washington,” Sasse wrote.
Last month, the University of Florida Board of Governors voted to affirm Sasse’s appointment as the next president of the university in Gainesville, Florida.
Sasse, 50, had served as president of Midland University in Fremont before he was elected to the Senate in 2014. His first day at Florida will be Jan. 6.
He overcame some opposition from student organizations over his past opposition to same-sex marriage.
Some also questioned if he had the experience to run a much larger university. Florida’s enrollment is 50,000 students, compared to 1,400 at Midland.
Even before the ink dried on Sasse’s resignation letter, one candidate threw his hat into the ring — retired Lt. Col. John Weaver of Omaha, an unsuccessful candidate for U.S. Congress this year, wrote to Pillen that he would represent conservative values if selected.
Applications are also being sought to fill the Nebraska Legislature seat being vacated by State Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln. Hilgers, who represents District 21 on the north side of Lincoln, was elected Nebraska Attorney General.
Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com. Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.