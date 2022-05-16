Incidents
• A report was received at 4:55 p.m. Friday of the theft of a package on E. 13th St.
• A report was received at 8 p.m. Friday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A report was received at 1:43 a.m. Saturday of an assault on E. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 2:10 p.m. Saturday of the theft of a phone on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 4:17 p.m. Saturday of a domestic incident on 6th St.
• A report was received at 7:49 p.m. Saturday of a protection order violation on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 9:54 a.m. Sunday of the theft of a mud flap from a vehicle on Linn St.
• A report was received at 6:02 p.m. Sunday of the theft of wood on E. 14th St.
• A report was received at 8:37 p.m. Sunday of the theft of a phone on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 7:50 a.m. Monday of vandalism on W. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 1:39 p.m. Monday of vandalism on Summit St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 2:18 p.m. Thursday of theft from 311th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 11:40 p.m. Saturday of theft off of Railroad St. in Lesterville.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
