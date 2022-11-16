A local church group’s Christmas-stocking fundraiser started 72 years ago is still going strong, filling orders for the colorful holiday mementos for multiple generations of families.
Since 1950, the Episcopal Church Women (ECW) group of Yankton has been handcrafting brightly colored, personalized, felt Christmas stockings and raising money for their church and organization with the proceeds.
This project was started by the St. Elizabeth’s Guild in 1950. The women answered an advertisement from a gift shop in Cairo, Illinois, that took orders for the Christmas stockings year-round, Yankton ECW President Sandy Cope told the Press & Dakotan.
In the project’s first 45 years, more than 900 stockings were created and delivered to families across the United States and abroad. This year’s batch of 25 stockings will go to Indiana, Virginia, Florida and Washington state, as well as the Yankton area, Sioux Falls and Sioux City, she said.
Saturday, ECW invites the community to see a display of the stockings at its Holiday Open House, set for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Christ Episcopal Church undercroft at 517 Douglas Avenue. A handicap entrance will be available on Sixth Street. There will be other crafted items for sale.
Each stocking has the name of the recipient on the front and the date the stocking was made on the back.
In 1954, an article about the project in the Press & Dakotan described the stockings for readers.
“Ropes of colored bells and toy drums and little animal figures ... a galaxy of stars and half-moons, Santa’s bewhiskered face, sprigs of holly and mistletoe, and of course the familiar figure of the snowman appear (in detail) in felt silhouette on the bright red stockings,” the story said.
One of the stockings made that year belonged to Cope, who received it as a child and still has it.
“We’ve been doing it so long that when somebody starts a family, it just keeps going through the generations,” Cope said. She then pointed to a particular stocking. “(This boy) would be the fourth generation of (his family) getting stockings.”
Since June, six of the group’s members have worked to craft this year’s order, she said.
“They’re pretty time intensive,” Cope said. “All of these (stockings) were ‘general,’ but some people have special requests for things.”
Each stocking features a Christmas tree and some general holiday-themed embellishments, while customized stockings can include pets, jobs or hobbies, she said.
“One year, there were three siblings that each had families,” she said. “One (branch) wanted angels on all their stockings and one (branch) wanted a star.”
Though it is too late to order stocking for 2022, ECW will start taking orders for next year’s stockings at Saturday’s event.
For more information, call Sandy Cope at 605-260-0062.
