MENNO — The Menno Pioneer Opry will hold their last musical jamboree of the season at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, in the big barn at the Menno Pioneer Acres on the north side of Menno.
The Opry is composed of numerous musicians within 100 miles of Menno and the program consists of old-time gospel and country music. There is no charge for the event, but at intermission there is a potluck lunch of finger foods, and a freewill offering is taken for the use of the building and to support the work of the Menno Heritage Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.