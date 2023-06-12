Each Tuesday at 2 p.m., the Yankton Community Library will offer a craft for those going into kindergarten-fifth grade. On Tuesday, June 13, participants will be making a Bee Kind craft. Buzz on in for this craft that is sure to “bee” as sweet as honey.

On Wednesday, June 14, the library will be hosting a sticker exchange. Participants will receive a sticker journal and starter stickers. Bring your own stickers to trade or trade the ones you will receive at the event! This event is open to all ages.

