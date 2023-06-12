Each Tuesday at 2 p.m., the Yankton Community Library will offer a craft for those going into kindergarten-fifth grade. On Tuesday, June 13, participants will be making a Bee Kind craft. Buzz on in for this craft that is sure to “bee” as sweet as honey.
On Wednesday, June 14, the library will be hosting a sticker exchange. Participants will receive a sticker journal and starter stickers. Bring your own stickers to trade or trade the ones you will receive at the event! This event is open to all ages.
Every Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m., Elementary kids can come for LEGO Club. The library supplies the LEGO bricks, you supply the creativity.
On Friday, June 16, at 2 p.m., stop by the library for “Animal Crossing” Game Play. Take part in “Animal Crossing”-themed crafts and activities. If you have “Animal Crossing’ on your Nintendo Switch, bring it in for an opportunity to explore each other’s islands. This event is open to all ages.
Preschool storytime will be held every Tuesday at 10 a.m. Stay & Play is offered for those in Preschool and under every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. This is an opportunity to explore new toys and activities and to interact with friends to help enhance development through play.
You can register for our Summer Reading Program at cityofyankton.beantstack.org. Track your reading for a chance to win some great prizes. All ages are encouraged to participate.
