New Faces Are Ready To Get To Work In Pierre

PIERRE — When the opening gavel drops today (Tuesday), a half-dozen southeast South Dakota legislators will start new terms but with different levels of experience.
The Press and Dakotan sought comment from the freshmen legislators, who are among 29 new House members out of 70 in the chamber. The Senate consists of 35 members.
The 2023 Legislature marks the first term for District 16 Rep. Karla Lems (R-Canton), District 17 Rep. Chris Kassin (R-Vermillion), District 18 Rep. Julie Auch (R-Utica), and District 19 Reps. Drew Peterson (R-Salem) and Jessica Bahmuller (R-Alexandria).
On the other hand, District 17 Rep. William “Bill” Shorma (R-Dakota Dunes) has served before in the Legislature. At that time, he served in the Senate for District 16, which was comprised of Lincoln and Union counties.
This time, he returns representing a new district because of changes in the boundaries. In addition, he will serve in a new and much larger chamber.
DISTRICT 17
Shorma recalled his first time serving the Legislature, which threw him into trial by fire. He had previously lived and worked in the Yankton and Springfield areas. He then moved to Dakota Dunes, located in the extreme southeast corner of the state.
Then-Gov. Dennis Daugaard appointed Shorma to fill a mid-term vacancy when then-District 16 Sen. Dan Lederman of North Sioux City resigned from office. Shorma was named just following the 2015 session and served in the 2016 Legislature.
“Since I entered the Senate mid-term, there was not a formal orientation. I did have mentors that helped a great deal,” Shorma said.
“Also, my previous lifetime experiences in successfully running four good-sized manufacturing businesses, sourcing and selling internationally, serving on the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank for six years, to name a few, made the transition into the Senate pretty doable.”
This time around, Shorma faced a new challenge in the 2022 election — redistricting. He now found himself in District 17, which includes portions of Clay and Union counties.
Shorma literally took his message house to house.
“During the campaign, I knocked on over 2,000 doors myself and my team did another 1,000-plus,” he said. “(We) had over 50 large signs and many more yard signs to familiarize constituents with my name. Newsprint was also a way to introduce myself, my family and related experience to the entire district.”
In the House, Shorma is serving on the Commerce and Energy as well as the Transportation Committee.
“I served on both of those committees while on the Senate side as well and think my experience aligns well,” he said. “I am also serving on the Military and Veterans Affairs Committee in the House.”
Shorma doesn’t see himself as strictly proposing and passing bills.
“I believe that legislators play a very important role in identifying the unintended consequences of some bills and sometimes the negative consequences,” he said. “That is where my years of experience can be very helpful — especially in Commerce and Energy and Transportation (committees), industries that I have been a key supplier to for my entire career.”
District 17 will feature another new face, as Kassin makes his dive into the political waters. The Vermillion resident works in nonprofit fundraising, serving as vice president of the University of South Dakota Foundation. He previously worked as athletic director at Mount Marty University in Yankton.
In the reverse of Shorma, Kassin campaigned as a Clay County resident making himself known to Union County residents.
“This whole experience has been positive. It’s crazy to think that it is almost a year since this journey began,” Kassin said. “I’ve enjoyed interacting with so many constituents across this district, learning about challenges the opportunities.”
Kassin said he remains focused on three areas:
• Opportunities for future generations of South Dakotans;
• Transparency and accessibility to voters and constituents;
• Appreciating and continuing the values which make this a great state to live, work and raise a family.
Kassin has been assigned to the Appropriations Committee, which is charged with working on the state budget. The committee meets every day to hear testimony from the different state agencies.
Gov. Kristi Noem presented her budget address last month. Now, lawmakers must look at those recommendations in crafting a balanced budget.
“This means a balanced budget free of accounting tricks and other tactics that pass the burden of overspending onto our kids and grandchildren. The budget should reflect what our constituents value,” Kassin said.”
He looks forward to representing his District 17 constituents while also tackling statewide issues. “I continue to work with constituents on issues that are affecting them which may turn into bills,” he said.
DISTRICTS 19, 16
In District 19, Peterson and Bahmuller will represent Bon Homme, Hanson, Hutchinson, McCook and Turner counties.
Drew Peterson’s election continues a family connection. He replaces brother Kent Peterson of Salem, the former House Majority Leader who was term limited from running again for that chamber.
“I’m very excited to get started on session (today),” Drew said. “I got sworn in Saturday at the Capitol and attended the inaugural ball with my wife, Lauren, and our family and friends.
His committee assignments are Ag and Natural Resources, Transportation, and Government Operations and Audit (GOAC).
“Small town, rural and ag issues will be a focus (for me),” he said. “But in general, continuing to balance the budget, limited and local government and finding common-sense solutions to our issues are my goals.”
Peterson sees himself continuing work started last year. His top priorities include accessing the housing infrastructure development funds. He also wants to connect District 19 communities with childcare funds about to be made available by the executive branch.
“Housing, childcare and workforce development are top issues in our small towns,” he said. “Our communities are positioning themselves to apply for and eventually put the funds to work, allowing for growth in our communities, businesses and schools.”
South Dakota’s budget surpluses have put the state in a great position, Peterson said.
Bahmuller and her husband, an Operation Iraqi Freedom veteran, have three children who attend the public schools. Her family owns a small business, and she has worked 10 years in local government as the Alexandria city finance officer.
“Being elected is a surreal feeling. It is an honor to serve the people. I grew up watching my parents serve the state in different capacities — I am seated in my dad’s former desk (on the House floor),” she said.
Bahmuller attended the Legislative Research Council’s (LRC) three-day orientation. She noted she is currently working with the LRC on behalf of constituents to amend current laws. She has studied the governor’s proposed budget, adding she considers it the top priority in a session.
Bahmuller plans to use the session as a teachable moment, allowing her family to learn how the legislative process works, how a law is made and her role.
A Canton business owner, Lems, will represent the District 16 constituents of Lincoln, Turner and Union counties.
“My preparation for the new session includes reviewing various state laws, our South Dakota Constitution, rules and attending many meetings with groups and individuals that have topics of concern that need to be addressed,” she said.
She plans to introduce bills and pursue legislation during the session but did not elaborate.
“(I look forward to) learning how to navigate the system to ensure protection for the rights of South Dakotans,” she said. “Also, meeting and connecting with new people will be beneficial to legislating effectively.”
The Press & Dakotan made repeated attempts to reach Auch for comment but was unsuccessful.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.