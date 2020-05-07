For the safety of area youth and families, Yankton Area Arts has decided to postpone the 29th Kids Art Fest scheduled for June 2 to a later date yet to be determined.
Additionally, all June concerts at Riverside Park Amphitheater have been cancelled to protect our patrons and volunteer musicians.
Visit YanktonAreaArts.org for virtual exhibits and activities.
