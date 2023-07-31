Wheels On Patrol
Yankton Police Commander Monty Rothenberger with one of the department’s new electric bicycles that the city officials hope will help patrol areas that patrol cars can’t reach and also connect with members of the community.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

Yankton police officers are hitting the trails and parks on patrol bikes — and encouraging a new kind of positive interaction with residents.

“Currently we have three people that are trained and two bikes,” Yankton Police Chief Jason Foote told the Press & Dakotan. “They share the bikes. You might see two people out together once in a while, but sometimes, it might just be one officer out on a bike somewhere.”

