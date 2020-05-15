PIERRE — The best and brightest from the Class of 2020 are being recognized for their academic achievements during their high school career.
Due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus, the 30th annual Academic Excellence Luncheon was cancelled.
However, Gov. Kristi Noem and the Associated School Boards of South Dakota (ASBSD) set out to honor the nearly 200 students, who were identified as the top one percent of their senior class, from the state’s public, private and tribal schools, to celebrate their academic accomplishments.
Students designated as their district’s honoree(s) received a certificate, letter signed by Gov. Noem and South Dakota pin.
In her letter to the honorees, Gov. Noem noted she was “proud of you for your hard work and dedication to your academic career.”
ASBSD is a private, non-profit association representing more than 850 South Dakota school board members, the 149 school districts they govern and the students they serve. Our vision is leadership to achieve excellence for South Dakota public education through a mission of partnering, advocating and leading.
Area Honorees Include:
• Alcester-Hudson High School — Samuel Bakker
• Andes Central High School — Angelina Wade
• Armour High School — Kianna Payer
• Avon High School — Cassandra Voight
• Beresford High School — Kayli Marie Schaap
• Bon Homme High School — Ciera Himes
• Centerville High School — Blake Johnson
• Dakota Valley High School — Caden Peterson, Jensyn Younger
• Freeman High School — Mara Andersen
• Gayville-Volin High School — Sally Quatier
• Irene-Wakonda High School — Malloy O’Malley
• Marion High School — Tyler Orcutt
• Marty Indian High School — Julianna Standing Cloud
• Menno High School — Aidan Friesen
• Parker High School — Paityn DeBoer
• Parkston High School — Ava Reiner
• Platte-Geddes High School — Abigail Vanden Berge
• Scotland High School — Derek Pravecek
• Vermillion High School — Roger Rolfes
• Viborg-Hurley High School — Cassidy Sayler
• Wagner High School — Rose Eitemiller
• Yankton High School — Samuel Herrboldt, Cecilia Kouri, Josephine Krajewski
