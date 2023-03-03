During his political career, one of Sen. Jim Abourezk’s biggest achievements didn’t occur in Congress but instead on the basketball court.
In 1977, Abourezk and Sen. George McGovern (both D-S.D.) helped organize a South Dakota men’s basketball trip to Cuba — one of the first Americans to visit the communist nation in decades.
At the time, Abourezk spoke of the goodwill tour’s goal and why the South Dakota college players were fitting ambassadors.
“Sports is noncontroversial, and this should do a lot for normalization of relations,” he told The New York Times in Havana. “It’s fitting South Dakota should be involved because we’re famous for pioneers of all kinds.”
Abourezk died Feb. 24 on his 92nd birthday, and his funeral was held Friday. He was elected to the U.S. House in 1970 and the U.S. Senate in 1972, serving one term in each chamber before choosing not to seek re-election.
The son of Lebanese immigrants, he became the first Arab-American U.S. senator. He was known for his outspoken liberal views and his work on behalf of Native Americans and Palestinians.
But it was the Cuban basketball trip that caught national attention and became part of his legacy.
MAKING THE TRIP
Besides the Rushmore State’s two senators, the delegation to Cuba consisted of both University of South Dakota and South Dakota State University players, coaches, trainers, alumni, media and others.
Dave Martin, the SDSU sports information director at the time, traveled with the delegation.
“Americans hadn’t been allowed to travel to Cuba since (communist dictator) Fidel Castro came to power,” Martin told the Press & Dakotan this week.
McGovern and Abourezk hoped the trip would improve relations with Cuba and had the consent of then-President Jimmy Carter. The trip remains both controversial and groundbreaking.
Nearly a half-century later, Martin said he remains amazed at how the trip came together and its historic impact.
McGovern and Abourezk had both traveled to Cuba and held good relations with Castro. The two U.S. senators saw the goodwill tour as part of “basketball diplomacy” in building better relations with the Caribbean nation.
The trip had been two years in the making, with the U.S. State Department approving the delegation if the federal government changed its policy.
In 1976, the change came with Carter’s election and the relaxing of travel restrictions to Cuba. The South Dakota trip received the green light, and Martin started working with his USD counterparts, including Ted Muenster, the vice president for university relations.
Abourezk had chartered a plane for the April 1977 trip, and the first order of business was deciding who would receive the 100 prized seats. The delegation included the selected USD and SDSU players, coaches, a trainer, official photographer and sports information directors.
“There was no way they were going on this trip without me,” Martin joked.
The organizers were inundated with travel requests from state, regional and national media. The final list included the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, the Miami Herald, Newsweek magazine and the three major television networks, along with The Associated Press and United Press International.
McGovern and Abourezk invited special guests, and USD and SDSU each selected 20 alumni who wanted to make the trip.
“That filled up our plane; we sold the seats for the alumni and media. That’s how we paid for the trip (to Cuba),” Martin said. “Abourezk flew with us, but McGovern was teaching a class in Washington. He didn’t want to cancel it, so he flew down the next day.”
LANDING IN CUBA
Upon arriving in Havana, the South Dakota delegation literally received a red-carpet welcome as they stepped off the plane. They were greeted with a reception that included rum drinks and hors d’oeuvres.
The South Dakota delegation was bused to a hotel 30 miles outside Havana. The tropical weather and breezes were a far cry from the freezing temperatures back home.
The visitors spent time enjoying the beach, with one player taking the opportunity for a playful moment in the water, Martin said.
“We had a little, young lady who guided us around,” he said. “Bob Ashley (a 6-foot-10 SDSU player) lifted her up in his arms and was holding her above his head, and that was the picture that was in Newsweek magazine.”
In addition, Newsweek captured a photo of the South Dakota players in their USA jerseys, Martin said.
The Americans received royal treatment, Martin said, including a Cuban Sports Authority-sponsored hotel reception with a seven-course dinner.
“It was fantastic, like a state dinner. We were having a great time,” Martin said. “After the dinner, the dignitaries gave remarks.”
True to form, Abourezk delivered a jaw-dropping line.
“Jim said, ‘We haven’t had this many Americans in Cuba since the Bay of Pigs,’” Martin said, referring to the failed U.S. invasion attempt to overthrow Castro. “It was typical Abourezk, and they laughed.”
During the five-day tour, the South Dakotans played two games against the Cuban National Team with members from the 1976 Olympic team.
“We lost both games by something like 20 points,” Martin said. “We were pretty proud to lose by only 20 points to their Cuban national team who had players 26 years old.”
The games were played in the Che Guevara Sports Arena, named after the Communist revolutionary.
“It seated about 10,000 and was packed full,” Martin said. “We received a standing ovation and applause for every play we made. It was almost like playing at home.”
TOURING THE ISLAND
During free time, the South Dakota delegation visited Old Havana with its mall area, shopping and music.
“Some of the alumni purchased Cuban cigars (banned in the U.S.). I don’t know how they got the cigars through customs on the return home,” he said. “I bought a bottle of rum that I still have. We learned while we were there that the Cubans really prized the jeans we were wearing.”
The Americans were provided a “guided tour” on the island, Martin said.
“They took us on a bus trip. We visited a baseball factory because they had to make their own baseballs because of the embargo. I’ve still got my baseball. They also made their own baseball gloves,” he said.
“They don’t have high school teams, so their athletes go to these sports academies. We also toured a lot of educational facilities.”
The South Dakotans were bused through clean, modern-looking areas, Martin said.
“Canadian tourists at our hotel said, the previous week, crews were busy painting all the houses along our route and fixing the roads,” he said. “The Canadians also told us, when the Americans were coming, (the Cubans) started serving beef at the hotel when they hadn’t before.”
The Canadians noted one other change with the Americans’ arrival, Martin said.
“The previous week, the young girl (accompanying us) had been wearing a military uniform,” he said. “They took a good-looking young woman out of a military uniform and dressed her as a tour guide.”
In the final night, the South Dakotans were taken to the famed Copacabana night club. While the players and fans were placed on the two buses, the media were placed on another bus.
“I wondered what that was about, but I wanted to go to the Copacabana and got on one of those two buses,” Martin said. “The media bus was taken to meet with Raoul Castro because Fidel Castro was in Russia while we were in Cuba. (Fidel) came back the day after we left, but McGovern was still in Cuba and met with him.”
The next fall, the Cuban team paid a return visit to the United States. They played seven games against American universities, including SDSU and USD on their respective campuses.
“Our gift to them were pairs of jeans,” Martin said. “You would have thought we gave them the key to New York City.”
A LASTING IMPACT
Martin believes the games exerted a positive influence on U.S.-Cuban relations.
“The reception we received at those games (in Cuba) would have blown your mind. They cheered for everything we did,” he said. “Looking back, it was fantastic. It was beyond my wildest dreams achieving something like that and putting it together.”
Beyond the goodwill tour, Martin said he respected Abourezk’s approach to both public service and life in general — even if many of his stands were highly unpopular and controversial.
“I truly admired him. He wasn’t afraid and would take on any challenge,” Martin said. “I look at all he did for the Native Americans, even after he got out of the Senate. In that way, he reminded me of McGovern.”
Martin held an idea of why Abourezk didn’t pursue re-election.
“I think the Senate moved too slow for him, and he got bored with it,” the retired SID said. “He had such a personality. So many times, he sat at his wife Sanaa’s restaurant in Sioux Falls and ‘hold court’ with everyone, just talking about politics or anything else.”
While attending SDSU, Martin said the late senator was an inspiration to him and other Young Democrats. In particular, Martin thought of a fellow student who carved out his own strong political future.
“I was a senior and president of the Young Democrats on campus,” he said. “A freshman came to a meeting and said he wanted to be part of our organization. I welcomed him and asked who he was.”
The young man’s response: “My name is Tom Daschle,” who went on to become U.S. Senate Majority Leader.
LOOKING BACK
Daschle told the Press & Dakotan last week that Abourezk exerted a profound impact on his political and personal life.
“I am very saddened with the news of Jim’s passing,” Daschle said. “I worked for him from 1972 to 1977, on his campaign for the Senate and as a legislative assistant in Washington.”
While his congressional stay was short, Abourezk made a impact in many areas, Daschle said.
“He was an extraordinary advocate for Native Americans and Arab Americans,” Daschle said. “In one term in the House and one in the Senate, he had a major impact on public policy that is still in evidence today. I learned a great deal from his dedication and his example.”
Despite his serious approach to issues, Abourezk enjoyed being around people, Daschle said.
“Jim had a wonderful sense of humor. He was a great storyteller,” the former Senate majority leader said. “He demonstrated the courage of his convictions every day he served in public office. South Dakota and the country benefited greatly from his leadership, and I, from his mentorship.”
For Bernie Hunhoff of Yankton, Abourezk played a key role in his own political ambitions. A Democrat, Hunhoff represented District 18 (Yankton County) in the South Dakota Legislature and was chosen as Minority Leader. He received the Democratic nomination in an unsuccessful South Dakota gubernatorial run in 1998.
“I became acquainted with Jim Abourezk in 1974 when I graduated from Mount Marty. Sister Ann Kessler … finagled a job interview for me with Congressman Frank Denholm, who told me to show up in Washington by June 1,” Hunhoff said.
“Our senators then were McGovern, who had just run for president, and Abourezk who — though a relative newcomer to Washington — was already gaining a reputation as a colorful champion of the underdog. One of my duties with Denholm was to help visitors to the capitol find the senators’ offices.”
Hunhoff recalled the two U.S. senators, while both Democratic, as showing contrasting personalities.
“McGovern and Abourezk were both good men, but quite different,” he said. “McGovern was a preacher’s son and an establishment politician. Abourezk was the son of Lebanese immigrants who ran a grocery store on the Rosebud Reservation. He told me once that he didn’t learn English until he got to school. He never fit the mold of the stuffed-shirt senator.”
Abourezk became known for his work on behalf of Indian Country, Hunhoff said.
“In Washington, he was a main force behind the Indian Child Welfare Act and he quickly became an authority on Native American issues,” he said.
Hunhoff said he got to know Abourezk better after he left the U.S. Senate. The late senator wrote articles for Hunhoff’s South Dakota Magazine, including a true story about a cattle rustler whom Abourezk was representing at the same time he was running for U.S. Congress in 1970.
“He wrote of how he balanced his relationship with the rustler against societal expectations for a congressional candidate. The story was intended as a humor piece but it was also an allegory for his entire life,” Hunhoff said.
“He was brave enough to put conscience ahead of conventional norms, and that’s why the immigrants’ son won the respect of so many South Dakota voters in the 1970s.”
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.