The April 1977 goodwill tour to Cuba included (from left) South Dakota State University men’s basketball coach Gene Zulk, U.S. Sens. Jim Abourezk and George McGovern (both D-S.D.) and University of South Dakota men’s basketball coach Jack Doyle. Abourezk died Feb. 24 on his 92nd birthday.

During his political career, one of Sen. Jim Abourezk’s biggest achievements didn’t occur in Congress but instead on the basketball court.

In 1977, Abourezk and Sen. George McGovern (both D-S.D.) helped organize a South Dakota men’s basketball trip to Cuba — one of the first Americans to visit the communist nation in decades.

