100 Years Ago
Thursday, January 18, 1923
Updated: January 18, 2023 @ 12:09 am
100 Years Ago
Thursday, January 18, 1923
• Evidence that Yankton and vicinity, along the Missouri river, was the stamping ground for thousands of buffalo in the old days, is being turned up daily at the scene of river bank protection operations on the Pierson ranch west of the city. Drilling is in progress to find anchorage for the current retards, and in addition to rocks and other material the drill is bringing out of the depths huge buffalo bones.
• Yankton College’s radio station, 9YAK, secured real honors for itself and the college last month when its signals were reported among the South Sea Islands. 75 Years Ago
Sunday, January 18, 1948
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, January 18, 1973
• The Education and Medical Committee of the Yankton Chamber of Commerce Wednesday afternoon recommended to the Chamber Board of Directors endorsement of the plan to make the University of South Dakota Medical School a degree-granting institution.
• Friday night will mean a lot for coaches Bob Winter and John Ehret, and also for Chad Nelson when the Yankton Bucks head into the second round of Eastern South Dakota Conference action against the Mitchell Kernels at the Corn Palace in Mitchell. With a win the Bucks, 11-0, would close the door just a little bit further on the ESD crown and dim the second-place Pierre Governors’ hopes of the title.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, January 18, 1998
• No paper
