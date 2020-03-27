Note: During the current pandemic, with many business closings and social distancing policies in effect, if you hear of interesting activities that are taking place to fill the time, or efforts to help out in the current situation let us know.
Despite social distancing, the Yankton Community Library (YCL) is doing its best to engage the public through online activities.
With mandatory closings all over the community to help with epidemiologists’ social distancing recommendations due to COVID-19, YCL is reaching out through social media and its website to offer activities and reading options for children and adults.
Though the library is closed to the public, staff are still going to work and doing what they can to help residents who enjoy the library — but are stuck at home — participate online in some of the activities they would ordinarily do on site.
“We’re trying to add a sense of normalcy and bring something to the kids that they’re used to week after week,” Amanda Raiche, YCL Youth Services librarian, told the Press & Dakotan. “We miss the kids, too, and, and we want to do something to brighten their day.”
Recent postings on the library’s Facebook page include a scavenger hunt, a crafting video on marbling paper and “Story Time with Ms. Amanda.”
“It seems the kids are enjoying them,” she said. “So, we want to keep doing things like this for them. We’re going to put other activities out and suggestions of activities to try to do outside or inside, things like that.”
No one knows how long the situation with closings could last, but the library will try to keep up the online activities as best as it can until the library reopens or the situation changes.
“We are putting activities up on our Facebook page,” Raiche said. “That’s kind of the way we’ve been communicating and sharing information, reminding patrons of our resources.”
There are several databases of online sources for books that can be accessed through the YCL webpage at cityofyankton.org and through the Libby app.
“With Libby, we have our e-books and our audio books,” she said. “On our City of Yankton Library website, there’s a link for Tumble Books, which is an online collection of animated talking picture books. You can put it in a read-along mode or you can have it read to you. It’s more books to have the kids access in a nice easy format so that they don’t have to leave their house to get it.”
Tumble Books also includes graphic novels and nonfiction stories.
Also available through the website is Miss Humblebee’s Academy, an online preschool curriculum that includes language, literacy, math, art, music, social science and social studies.
“They’re all done in a very fun game sort of way,” Raiche said. “Sometimes these resources are available online, but you have to pay, and this is something that they have free through our state library.”
Miss Humblebee’s Academy and many other databases are accessible through the South Dakota State Library Databases link at the Library’s official website.
Digital assets taken out online can be returned online, but some library patrons may have had CDs or DVDs out when the library was closed to the public.
“We’re being very lenient on that we’re not expecting people to bring their things in. They won’t be penalized for that,” she said. “We’re holding off on late fees until some of this has settled down. If people have specific questions, they can definitely call.”
A library card is essential to borrowing online assets, but not necessary to access the state database.
“For a lot of these assets on the state library database list, they don’t even need to generally put in their library card number anymore,” Raiche said. “There’s something that they call a Geo IDP that sees that they are within the state of South Dakota and grants access without a library card number, which is nice.”
However, it is still possible to get a library card over the phone if you need one, she said.
Anyone not used to accessing the library’s online resources or trying to borrow for the first time digitally can still call and get technical help for a member of the library staff.
“There’s staff here and we’re answering phones and we’re happy to help over the phone,” Raiche said. “A lot of times, it might be that we need to reset a password or it’s something we can walk through with someone.
“We’re happy to help with that, so they can definitely call us.”
For more information call the library, go to http://www.cityofyankton.org/departments-services/library or go the Yankton Community Library on Facebook.
Also In town:
• At 8:00 p.m. tonight (Saturday), the Yankton Police Department will be starting a nightly bedtime story for the kids. The bedtime story will be read on Facebook Live.
• Yankton School District has been approved to provide seven days of meals for children which will be distributed Monday and Thursday from 10:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the Yankton High School activity parking lot, the Yankton Middle School back parking lot, the Webster Elementary School west parking lot and the Lincoln Elementary School southeast entrance.
•In an effort to help avoid any personnel shortages at local public health and health care systems during a health crisis or disaster, Yankton County Emergency Management is asking anyone interested — and especially those with a medical background — to register with the State Emergency Registry of Volunteers for South Dakota (SERV SD).
• Though the Heartland Humane Society is closed to the public, pets available for adoption are listed on the website. Adoptions are being done by appointment. For more information, call the shelter.
