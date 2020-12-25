New Plans Taking Shape At Pathways Shelter

At present, Pathways can hold up to 48 people, with an average waiting list of 50. Pathways would need an increase in capacity to keep up with the problem of homelessness.
“In 2019, we performed a feasibility study to determine the most efficient way to increase our capacity. We looked at purchasing an additional property, building new, or renovating our current space. We landed on renovating the basement of our current facility, as there was more grant funding readily available for renovations than for purchasing or building new,” said Jesse Bailey, Pathways executive director.
New construction may begin this month. The current blueprint calls for creating two large rooms in the basement; one room for individual men and another for individual women. There will be a hallway next to the rooms to provide access to bath and laundry facilities, staff offices, and the exits. The hallway will be divided in the middle by a locked door to provide privacy for each wing.
Also, the shelter will be adding a stairwell on the west side of the building so that each wing will have two separate exits. There will be 12 beds in each room (six bunk beds).
Officials are still working on the other details (lockers for storage, other furniture, etc.). Housing individuals in the basement leaves 12 rooms upstairs for families or individuals with a special need (a disability that necessitates their own room).
“This renovation will double our capacity from 48 to 96 people. We are not certain this will completely alleviate our waiting list, but our goal is not to have to turn anyone away due to lack of space,” Bailey said.
In 2016, clients were moving into their new residences with practically nothing. Pathways began to accept household items, using a shelter room and basement to store those items.
“We would give them some household items and maybe a bed if we had any on hand,” says Bailey.
To facilitate a larger inventory of household items, Pathway acquired an off-site storage space. (Pathways will provide the location at a future date.) Also, a staff member has used their vehicle for the past four years to pick up donations (from donors who could not deliver) and move clients into housing.
“This has not only increased the quality of the move-out process; it has sped up the process of getting one client successfully out of the shelter and bringing in the next in line,” says Bailey.
Over the past few years, Pathways has tried unsuccessfully to develop a furniture/moving program that was strictly volunteer-based.
“Let’s face it — who enjoys hauling heavy furniture? On average, we move three parties (individuals or families) per week, and we perform about 8-10 furniture pickups per week. That’s a lot of moving to expect volunteers to cover,” Bailey said.
In 2021, Pathways will have a vehicle and staff member dedicated entirely to the furniture program, including getting clients moved into housing. The possibility of this program is owed entirely to the Benedictine Sisters of Sacred Heart Monastery. They provided a $25,000 gift in memory and honor of Sister Kevin Irwin, who worked tirelessly with those experiencing homelessness, as well as those who may also have been divorced or widowed. Sister Kevin was a founding member of the original Yankton Area Homeless Shelter in 1993. Their gift will allow Pathways to purchase a dedicated vehicle for hauling donated items, move clients into housing, and employ a staff member to be in charge of these tasks.
Yankton Area Ministerial Association is looking at ways to help Pathways.
“We desire to have a process that better communicates between organizations in order to equitably assist those who are in need and to ensure good relationships between the organizations related to this common goal,” said Pastor Levi Willms of St John’s Lutheran Church. “We are thankful for Jesse Bailey and his desire to communicate with church leaders and to make this attempt to coordinate communication. I’m also thankful for Jeff Todd and his leadership within YAMA to initiate some of this conversation.”
“We’ve begun conversations to coordinate efforts with local churches,” said Pastor Jeff Todd, lead pastor at Celebrate Yankton.
Pathways needs: Doubling the number of people served will increase their budget. Additional salaries, utility costs, supplies, and the number of food increases.
Any interest in volunteering or donating, go to their website: www.yanktonpathways.org/be-involved
