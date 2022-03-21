The Friends of Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery will be awarding its third annual $1,000 scholarship, which will be awarded this year to a regional high school senior.
The selected scholar should be interested in continuing their education in fields related to fish and wildlife, conservation or other closely related fields and select a major that will help prepare for the career. Recipient may attend any two- or four-year college. No minimum class rank or ACT.
Forms have been sent to 22 regional high schools. Deadline to apply is April 1.
An application can be printed from the group’s website: www.friendsofgavinspointfishhatchery.com. Money will be paid directly to the recipient at Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery & Aquarium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.