TABOR — For 71 years, the Czech Days festival has drawn more than 10,000 visitors annually to this Bon Homme County community of 400 residents.
But in 2020, Tabor will have no grand parade, Beseda Dancers, Polka Mass or the signature pastry known as kolaches.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Czech Days committee announced Tuesday it is cancelling this year’s heritage festival and returning in 2021.
The decision not to hold this year’s celebration was difficult, even with the near certainty of the final outcome, said co-chairman Dan Melichar.
“We’re suspending our planning and not moving forward with a celebration this year,” he said. “It’s unfortunate, but we’re rolling with the punches. We’re definitely coming back in 2021.”
Joining Melichar as co-chairmen are Steven Vellek, Jason Kokes, Mike Sedlacek and Mark Povondra. They made their decision after receiving feedback from area residents and looking at alternatives.
Czech Days — rated one of the Midwest’s top ethnic festivals — features traditional music, dancing and costumes, along with historical presentations, parades, beer gardens and a carnival midway.
The event pays tribute to the area’s Czech heritage, with settlers arriving as early as 1869. During its run, Czech Days has welcomed national and international dignitaries.
The event has survived heat waves, flash flooding and tornadoes. But when South Dakota recorded its first coronavirus cases last month, it raised red flags for both the organizers and residents.
“We had a meeting in March with the town board members, people from the town’s organizations and the ladies from the Altar Society (of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church),” Melichar said. “They all voiced their concerns, but we felt at that time it was too early to make a decision. We didn’t know what this was going to do at the time.”
However, the Czech Days committee soon realized the COVID-19 situation would change day by day and even hour by hour. They believed the health and safety of residents and visitors far outweighed any effort to move forward with the festival.
“Tabor’s residents range in age from newborns to people in their 80s,” Melichar said. “We want to keep our community safe, and that’s the bottom line. We knew it was time to make a decision.”
The decision not to hold this year’s festival took into account the visitors who would arrive from other regions, he said.
“In the past, we’ve had families coming from all over the country and even overseas,” he said. “I don’t know if we would have had the foreign visitors this year, but I think we still would have had people traveling a distance.”
Those potential visitors were asking whether to cancel their hotel rooms and other accommodations. The decision also affected everything from food orders to working with the carnival midway operator.
The pandemic has also impacted the food supply with shortages of some grocery items, Melichar said.
“The kolache baking is usually done in May, but the Altar Society ladies said it was getting harder to find flour,” he said.
Kolaches, which contain fruit or other fillings, have become a Czech Days favorite and big seller. Visitors snap up hundreds of dozens of the pastry.
Postponing Czech Days to late summer or fall still carried tremendous uncertainty, Melichar said. One model has shown South Dakota’s cases could peak in June but still require precautions such as social distancing as late as October — with the possibility of a second or even third wave of the disease.
“You have no idea how long this (pandemic) will last. You’re still seeing a lot of risks,” he said. “People really look forward to celebrating our Czech heritage and roots, and this was a hard decision. But it was something that needed to be done.”
With the decision not to hold Czech Days this year, the committee is working on issues such as talking to the midway operator about getting a refund on the deposit or applying it to next year.
“It’s really hard to reschedule or postpone a carnival, because they’re booked a year ahead,” Melichar said. “We’re hoping to work out something with the operator, that he’ll be understanding because of the coronavirus.”
In addition, the committee refunded all of the craft fair vendors’ fees, Melichar said. “We didn’t think it was right to keep their money for something like this,” he said.
The loss of Czech Days also means community and church organizations must make up the money they raised during the festival for year-round activities.
“This goes beyond just the festival,” Melichar said. “Will the Legion or the Altar Society need a fundraiser? This affects the community as a whole.”
The Czech Days committee has also decided to invite this year’s queen candidates, prince and princess to participate and compete in the 2021 festival.
In recent years, Czech Days has unofficially kicked off with a Tabor Bluebirds amateur baseball game and the Rich Schild Memorial Fireworks. The future of those events remains uncertain.
With the suspension of this year’s Tabor Czech Days, the Countdown to Czech Days Calendar drawings will continue up until its conclusion on June 20, 2020. To purchase a Countdown to Czech Days Calendar, mail $20 to Tabor Chamber of Commerce, PO Box 21, Tabor, SD 57063.
Melichar isn’t sure if Czech Days has ever been previously cancelled, but the committee is determined this will be a one-year hiatus. The dates have already been set for June 17-19, 2021.
“We actually just took over last year as the new committee, and we learned so much during that first Czech Days. We tried some different stuff like the Bohemian Tractor Pull, which went really well,” he said.
“We’re looking at regrouping and are already kicking around some new ideas for next year. We want to make Czech Days even bigger and better in 2021.”
