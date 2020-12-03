The Yankton High School bands will present their holiday concert on Monday, Dec. 7, in the Yankton High School Theater.
Each band will present their program with time between each of the three bands for audience members to exit and enter. Admission will not be charged; however, a voucher is required to attend each of the concerts. Masks are mandatory.
The Cadet Band will begin at 6 p.m., the Concert Band will begin at 6:45 p.m. and the Symphonic Band will begin at 7:30 p.m.
This concert will also be livestreamed through the Yankton District web-streaming link on the home page: www.ysd.k12.sd.us.
