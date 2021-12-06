Friends And Colleagues Recall Riter’s Impact

For thousands of listeners in a five-state region, Tom Riter was a trusted voice of agriculture for 22 years at Yankton radio station WNAX.
Riter joined the news team at WNAX in Yankton in 1999. He served as the lead agriculture reporter and editor, covering a wide range of farming and ranching stories. He also served as a news reporter for drive-time and overnight news coverage.
Prior to WNAX, Riter’s 40-year career took him to stations in Greeley, Colorado, and in eastern South Dakota. He also became a voice at the national level with his reporting on farming, ranching and land ownership.
Now, that voice has gone silent.
Riter died Nov. 21 at his Yankton home. A celebration of life service with family fellowship was held Dec. 2 at Calvary Baptist Church in Yankton.
WNAX News Director Jerry Oster — who has worked at the station since 1976 — remembers Riter as a true team player from the moment he joined WNAX in 1999.
“Tom was a solid co-worker, always ready to help when we needed to shuffle our schedules or grab a last-minute interview,” he said.
Oster also recalls his late friend as a walking source of knowledge on a wide range of subjects.
“It’s been well said that he was a walking Wiki of movie and TV trivia,” the news director said. “He was also a sports fan with broad knowledge of college and pro football, especially when it came to the Iowa Hawkeyes and Green Bay Packers.”
With his encyclopedic knowledge of movie and television trivia, he would often quote lines from thousands of different films and shows, according to his obituary.
During his time in Colorado, he also took part in stage productions with the Greeley Community Theater.
Riter remained true to his farm roots and approached stories with his listeners in mind, which made him a better agricultural broadcaster, Oster said.
“He was proud to have grown up on a farm in northwest Iowa and that extended to his work in our farm department,” Oster said. “He asked questions that would have an impact on working farmers and ranchers. He will be sorely missed.”
Riter grew up in Rock Rapids, Iowa, and graduated from Central Lyon High School in 1975. His interest in farming and work on his family’s operation were early signs of his life’s work.
He graduated from the University of Northern Iowa and attended Brown Institute in Minnesota, where he graduated in 1981. During his time in college, he focused on broadcast journalism.
He soon began a 40-year career in the profession, during which he interviewed a wide range of national, state and local leaders as a broadcast news reporter, with a focus on farm reporting.
He spent time at KORN Radio in Mitchell, KKAA Radio in Aberdeen, KFKA Radio in Greeley, Colorado, and KELO Radio in Sioux Falls. He served as a news director, farm and ranch news director and reporter. He also covered many sports, often providing live play-by-play commentary.
J.P. Skelly, news director at Mitchell radio station KORN, worked with Riter during the early part of his career.
“Tom was news director when I walked in the door here nearly 36 years ago,” Skelly said. “Tom was fun to work with as he had a wonderful sense of humor. He also knew how to make folks feel comfortable during the weekly Forum show.”
After his initial stint at KORN, Riter worked at a number of stations, Skelly said.
“I finally ran into him at Dakotafest (in Mitchell), and we got caught up. He was at his best at WNAX as agricultural reporting was his strongest suit,’ Skelly said.
However, Skelly best remembers sharing a somber moment with Riter during a national tragedy.
“One thing I’ll always remember is the Challenger disaster on January 28, 1986, five days after I started at KORN,” Skelly said. “I shared the newsroom office with Tom. I walked in and looked at the UPI News wire and noticed that Challenger had lifted off.
“I sat down at my desk and about a minute later Tom walked in. I commented the Challenger just lifted off. He looked at the news wire and said, ‘It blew up.’”
“That was my first taste of breaking news,” Skelly added.
Riter was a longtime member of the National Association of Farm Broadcasters (NAFB), where he was honored numerous times.
In 2000, he chaired the NAFB’s Trade Talk event, which required considerable time, effort and determination. He was honored in 2014 with the NAFB New Service’s Editor’s Choice for Exceptional Merit award.
Riter received his 25-year pin from the association in 2019. He also was a longtime member of the South Dakota Broadcasters Association.
As a farm broadcaster, Tom was part of the lives of many farmers, land owners and ranchers. Farmers’ unions, conservation organizations, FFA groups and many others honored Riter and recognized his work supporting their industry.
Susan Littlefield was one of those farm broadcasters who recognized Riter’s contributions to the agriculture. She worked at WNAX from January 1995 to August 1998, then working at Columbus, Nebraska, radio station KZEN for 18 years before starting her current broadcasting role as farm director with KRVN/Rural Radio News at Lexington, Nebraska.
Littlefield has been a member of the National Association of Farm Broadcasting (NAFB) since 1995. She was elected to the NAFB board of directors from 2013-15 and served as the organization’s president during 2015.
In all those roles, she got to know Riter on both a professional and personal level.
“I never had the opportunity to work with Tom directly at WNAX as I had already moved to Nebraska,” she said. “He came into the farm department after me, but I had many opportunities to work with him through NAFB and different farm broadcasting events.”
Littlefield recalled Riter’s professionalism, which brought respect from his colleagues. He would pose the important questions to officials ranging from members of Congress to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) members.
“I was always impressed with how Tom could control a room,” Littlefield said. “When he asked a question on a conference call, it would be quiet as people wanted to hear what was on Tom’s mind and how that congressman, senator or USDA official would answer it.”
However, Riter remained very personable, Littlefield said. “I enjoyed our conversations and discussions on politics and the world of ag,” she said.
Riter good-naturedly compared Littlefield to her successor Michelle Rook, who has served as the WNAX managing farm director since 1997.
“Tom always had kind things to say and would rib me about how Michelle and I were two peas in a pod,” Littlefield said.
Riter’s made an impact at the national level, Littlefield said. However, he may have made the greatest contributions toward those who relied on his information for their livelihood, she said.
“He will truly be missed in our industry and by the farmers, ranchers and consumers who listened to him,” she said.
