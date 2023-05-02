The Yankton Community Library will screen the movie “80 for Brady” at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7, in the library meeting room.
“80 for Brady” is a real-life fan club comprised of women of a certain age devoted to NFL quarterback Tom Brady. These fans inspired the movie “80 for Brady,” starring Hollywood veterans Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Lily Tomlin, where a group of friends made it their mission to go to the Super Bowl and meet the NFL superstar.
