Incidents
• A report was received at 9:27 p.m. Friday of vandalism on 25th St.
• A report was received at 11:04 p.m. Friday of a vehicle break-in on 29th St.
• A report was received at 11:58 a.m. Saturday of vandalism on W. 21st St.
• A report was received at 7:10 p.m. Saturday of child abuse on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 10:11 p.m. Saturday of a domestic incident on E. 13th St.
• A report was received at 12:20 a.m. Sunday of vandalism to a gambling machine on E. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 6:18 a.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 11:32 a.m. Monday of vandalism on Broadway Ave.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.