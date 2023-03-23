100 Years Ago
Saturday, March 24, 1923
• Scotland entered a new period of success Friday when the people, after voting down several propositions, carried the city hall proposition by the greatest victory of its kind in the history of the city. There were only 37 votes against out of 413 cast. The hall is to cost $25,000 and will extend over 20 years for the payment of the bonds.
• Acceptance of the invitation of the University of Chicago to the Yankton High School Bucks to attend the national interscholastic basketball tourney as representatives of South Dakota, was wired in yesterday by Coach C.W. Letich of the Bucks. The South Dakota champions will meet with 31 other champions, runners up or local title holders in the national meet in Chicago the first week in April.
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 24, 1948
• “Don’t rake your yard — save your leaves.” This was the yard and gardening tip voiced here today by George Gurney, local horticultural authority who said that raking lawns at this point removes two essentials for successful grass-growing, namely fertilizer and mulch. The local plant expert made these suggestions today in reaction to the sight of many folks out raking their lawns in the balmy spring weather. He said that raking exposes the tender young grass shoots and endangers them to drying out.
• Plumbers from throughout the state were gathering at Yankton today for the annual convention of the South Dakota Master Plumbers association, which opened this morning and will continue through Thursday afternoon. Headquarters of the association are the Hotel Charles Gurney, while all business sessions are being held in the band room of the city hall.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, March 24, 1973
• The South Dakota father who has an undergraduate son or daughter enrolled at one of the seven state-supported institutions of higher learning will have to cough up an extra $56 to cover the increased tuition costs during the 1973-74 school year. The South Dakota Board of Regents Friday approved a $1.2 million tuition hike, which had been mandated by the 1973 state legislature.
• The theft of one black felt man’s hat from Bede Hall, Mount Marty College, was reported to police at 5:28 p.m. The theft had occurred between 2:30 and 3:00 p.m. Friday.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, March 24, 1998
• A public hearing on the disposition of the Meridian Bridge drew plenty of interest but little feedback for Yankton City Commissioners, who may help decide the fate of the historic structure. The Yankton City Commission chambers were packed, but only one citizen got up to speak on the future of the bridge once a new proposed four-lane span is built early in the next century. Jeff Curren, an engineer with HDR Engineering, the firm hired to do the Environmental Impact Study on the bridge, told the commission remodeling the bridge into a pedestrian and biking trail would be a costly venture.
• Yankton police are asking for the public’s help in solving the first armed robberies in the city since last summer. Police believe the same man was responsible for holding up Casey’s General Store at 1000 Whiting Dr. on Thursday, March 5 and Casey’s General Store at 515 West 4th Street on Monday, March 9. Both times he got away with an undisclosed amount of cash from the register. The same man attempted to holdup the Super 8 Motel, East Highway 50 before striking Casey’s West, police allege.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.