On Thursday, June 16, Yankton’s Summit Street, from 15th Street to 21st Street, will be closed to through traffic for a street reconstruction project.
This project will be completed in two phases to help maintain traffic to the businesses on 19th Street:
• Phase 1 will be from 15th Street to 19th Street. During this time, traffic will have access to 19th Street from the north.
• Phase 2 will be from 19th Street to 21st Street. During this time, traffic will have access to 19th Street from the south.
The closure will remain in place until the project is complete.
