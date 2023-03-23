Man Arrested After Hostage Standoff In Yankton

One man has been arrested in connection with a brief hostage situation and standoff in Yankton Thursday.
According to a press release from the Yankton Police Department (YPD), local law enforcement was contacted at 3:13 p.m. Thursday by South Dakota Department of Corrections parole agents in regard to checking on a male in the 1700 block of College Street. When officers arrived, a male occupant “fled to a back room, taking an adult male and female hostage,” the release said.
Law enforcement officers began communicating and negotiating with the male, identified as Ricky Leroy German. The YPD said an adult male was allowed to exit the room and negotiations resumed.
At approximately 4:58 p.m., officers entered the back room and took the suspect into custody. The female hostage was safe.
German remains in custody with charges pending, the press release said.
According to an online search, German, 61, is a registered sex offender who is a former resident of Wagner. No other information was immediately available.
