Man Arrested After Hostage Standoff In Yankton
One man has been arrested in connection with a brief hostage situation and standoff in Yankton Thursday.

According to a press release from the Yankton Police Department (YPD), local law enforcement was contacted at 3:13 p.m. Thursday by South Dakota Department of Corrections parole agents in regard to checking on a male in the 1700 block of College Street. When officers arrived, a male occupant “fled to a back room, taking an adult male and female hostage,” the release said.

