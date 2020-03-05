The Delta Dental Mobile will be rolling into Yankton for the 12th consecutive year to once again provide dental care to local children ages 0-21 at no cost to the child or family.
If you should happen to drive past Beadle Elementary School the week of March 16 you will see a large bus sitting in front. You might be thinking, what is happening in that huge bus? Well, there are two fully equipped dental offices with chairs located inside. Those chairs are occupied by youth receiving dental care from a dentist and an assistant.
Almost every day, the Delta Dental Mobile dental staff sees a child who is in pain because of untreated dental disease. And while to many, “it’s just a cavity,” dental disease is painful, affects a child’s overall health and often leads to poor school performance. In fact, dental decay is the single most common chronic disease of early childhood.
The Delta Dental Mobile will be in Yankton March 16-20. Preregistration is required to participate. Registration forms can be obtained at Yankton Public Schools, Boys and Girls Club and United Way of Greater Yankton.
Return completed registration forms to United Way of Greater Yankton at 610 W 23rd Street, Suite 11, Yankton, by Friday, March 6. Sign up today by calling United Way at (605) 665-6766 or visiting www.yanktonunitedway.org.
