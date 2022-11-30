Deal Deadlines Set

TYNDALL –- A judge has set February deadlines for plea bargain and death penalty decisions in a Scotland man’s multiple-murder case.
Francis Lange, 43, is charged with entering his former Scotland residence Nov. 9, 2021, and shooting five people before leaving the premises. Authorities later located him at his father’s home in Scotland, where the suspect emerged without incident, court records said.
The shootings resulted at the time in three deaths with another two people sustaining serious, life-threatening injuries that required treatment, according to court records. One of the injured parties has since died.
Lange currently faces three charges of first-degree murder, a Class A felony with a sentence of the death penalty or life in prison and a possible $50,000 fine. He also faces two charges of attempted murder, along with aggravated assault and firearms charges.
Lange has pleaded guilty but mentally ill and not guilty by reason of insanity. He has completed a mental evaluation, which has been provided to the court.
At a status hearing Tuesday, Circuit Judge Cheryle Gering set a Feb. 21, 2023, deadline for completing a plea deal between the prosecution and defense attorneys. If a deal is reached, the parties must inform the court of the terms prior to that date.
If no plea deal is reached, the state must indicate by Feb. 21 whether it intends to pursue the death penalty. A status hearing will be held that day to set a jury trial and take care of other matters.
“The scheduling order can be modified by the court upon a showing of good cause,” Gering wrote.
The November 2021 shooting deaths included Lange’s former girlfriend, Angela Monclova, as well as Librado Monclova and Diane Akins, according to court documents. Those injured included Vicki Monclova, who was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital for treatment, and a 5-year-old child with the initials M.M.
Vicki Monclova, 57, died Sept. 14, according to her obituary received by the Press & Dakotan.
“Vicki succumbed to injuries sustained in a brutal shooting of her family November 9th, 2021,” the obituary said.
However, authorities have not yet publicly attributed her death to last year’s shootings. As of Wednesday afternoon, court records did not indicate any change in the charges.
In a probable cause affidavit, a Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) officer reported his findings when he responded to a 911 call about the shootings.
Law enforcement and paramedics arrived at the scene and located three unresponsive individuals. They reported there were no signs of life from Librado Monclova and Angela Monclova. Diane Akins was transported to the Scotland hospital and later pronounced dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
“It was determined that the child and Vicki Monclova had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds and were transported by helicopter to a Sioux Falls hospital,” the affidavit said. “The responding officers reported seeing a handgun magazine and what appeared to be fired 9mm pistol shell casing/cartridges on the floor inside the residence.”
The child will turn 7 this month, based on the date of birth in court records.
At Tuesday’s status hearing, Gering granted a defense request for another status hearing in February before scheduling the matter for trial. The state did not raise objections to the request.
The court explained to Lange that his counsel’s request for another status hearing would mean that any jury trial would not be scheduled “until later in 2023 or in early 2024,” according to court papers.
The court further advised Lange that the South Dakota Supreme Court had reinstated the “180-day rule,” contained in state law, as of July 1, 2022. The rule guarantees a speedy trial, within 180 days after an initial court appearance, in accordance with a defendant’s state and federal constitutional rights.
The state’s high court had suspended the rule March 13, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its limitations on public gatherings and normal court operations.
The court advised Lange that, by agreeing to his counsel’s request, he would be waiving his right to a speedy trial. The defendant indicated he agreed with his attorneys’ request and would give up his right.
Besides the three first-degree murder charges, Lange faces two counts of first-degree attempted murder and two counts of committing a felony while carrying a firearm (first conviction), both a Class 2 felony.
The class 2 felonies carry a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. The firearms charges carry a mandatory minimum sentence of five years.
In addition, he is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a Class 3 felony with a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.
At the outset, Gering said she would accommodate changes in her scheduling order as needed to reflect the case’s complexities.
The case is prosecuted by the South Dakota Attorney General’s (AG) office, represented by Deputy AG Brent Kempema and Assistant AG Katie Mallery, and by Bon Homme State’s Attorney Lisa Rothschadl and Deputy State’s Attorney Abigail Monger.
Lange’s defense attorneys, Seth Klentz of Beresford and Raleigh Hansman of Sioux Falls, had requested a mental health evaluation for their client.
Dr. Josette Lindahl has completed her evaluation of Lange, according to court records. She is affiliated with Avera Medical Group–University Psychiatry Associates of Sioux Falls.
The defense counsel provided a Sept. 6 notification of the evaluation’s completion, according to court records.
Both the state and defense have said the mental evaluation results will play a major role in how they proceed with the case. The state has indicated it will use the mental evaluation to determine whether to seek the death penalty. The defense has made Lange’s mental state one of the key parts of their case.
Gering allowed for completion of the mental evaluation before the state decides on whether to pursue capital punishment.
The case, now more than a year old, has received numerous filings. Both sides have indicated they will call expert witnesses on issues ranging from ballistics to cell phone technology and messaging.
Lange had originally been scheduled for an Oct. 21-Nov. 4, 2022, trial in Bon Homme County, but Gering changed her original scheduling order to accommodate ongoing developments.
The defense lawyers have filed a request for change of venue, arguing their client can’t receive a fair trial in Bon Homme County. They cited pre-trial media coverage and the county’s small population, which has left many people connected to or knowledgeable about the case, the defense attorneys said.
The defense counsel contends Bon Homme County would prove unable to provide an adequate and unbiased jury pool.
“The defendant seeks a change of venue to a county other than Bon Homme County because an impartial trial cannot be had in Bon Homme County and the ends of justice would be promoted by such a move,” the motion for a change of venue said.
The motion doesn’t list any suggested or desired alternate locations.
Lange remains in the Bon Homme County Jail on $2 million cash bond.
