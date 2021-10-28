• Donald McDougal, 56, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for violation of terms and conditions.
• Alan Feimer, 22, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a court hold.
• Buck Noyer, 27, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Jenny Brown, 38, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
Accidents
• A report was received at 7:52 p.m. Wednesday of a hit-and-run accident on E. 3rd St.
