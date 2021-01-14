100 Years Ago
Saturday, January 15, 1921
• The watering trough which has stood sentinel at the intersection of Douglas and Fourth streets met its Waterloo late yesterday afternoon in an encounter with a Reo roadster driven by E.J. Millard, prominent farmer living west of town.
• Yankton College Greyhounds did not fare very well in last night’s basketball game with Creighton at Omaha, according to word received here, scoring only 17 points to 48 for the Catholics.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, January 15, 1946
• South Dakota State University is going to be welcoming a record number of students this winter quarter. The Brookings campus enrollment has increased to a total of 1094 students, with the great increase coming from the return of war veterans.
• Firemen were sitting on pins and needles at five o’clock this morning when a gas storage tank overflowed and drained down half a block on First Street, setting the stage for a potential fire that, fortunately, didn’t materialize. The fire department kept a close vigilance all morning to make sure no matches were tossed on the exposed areas.
Years Ago
Friday, January 15, 1971
• There were increases in numbers of various types of crime reported to Yankton police in 1970 over 1969, but police have made progress in clearing more cases during 1970, according to Chief of Police James Simms.
• Milk production per cow was up but total production down in South Dakota last month, according to the state Livestock Reporting Service. Production per cow in December averaged 640 pounds, or 6 per cent more than the previous December. However, total production amounted to 2 percent less than in December 1969.
25 Years Ago
Monday, January 15, 1996
• About 230 snowmobile racers from throughout the Midwest converged on Lewis & Clark Lake Saturday and Sunday for the Lewis and Clark Winter Wheelers Snow Mobile Club’s 12th annual snow mobile ice drag races. Warm temperatures Saturday turned surface snow into puddles, resulting in a slow starting line.
• Instead of scheduling programs in honor of Martin Luther King Day, the Mayor’s Committee for Reconciliation is planning activities for February’s Black History Monday.
