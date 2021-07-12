City Takes Action For Potential New Operation

The Yankton City Commission unanimously passed two agenda items that could see a new business sprout up on the north side of the community.
In the first action, the board passed an engineering agreement with Stockwell Engineers for survey, site design services and drainage improvement on 18 acres of city-owned property between Broadway Ave. and Douglas Ave. on 33rd St. The proposal is not to exceed $27,810.
Community & Economic Director Dave Mingo said that the move is about preparing part of the area for potential development.
“This is the property north of Menards where you’ve seen dirt coming and going,” he said. “We’ve used it a little bit as a borrow pit area and tried to prep it for future development. The city owns the property, so in this case, it’s one of the few instances where the city is the developer and responsible for the … design and construction of storm-water management facilities and potentially some other infrastructure on the site. Being the responsible developer that the city hopes to be, this is the first step ... to get this site shovel-ready for people to develop.”
Following the vote on the engineering agreement, the board unanimously voted on an offer from Yankton Thrive for a third-party developer to purchase 1.44 acres of the 18-acre tract for $59,892.
Mingo was able to give some limited details on the project for which the land is being purchased.
“The part of it we’re able to discuss is it’s for a small distribution center,” he said.
During Monday’s meeting, the board also took an action to make meetings more efficient.
The commission voted unanimously for administrative approval of plats.
City Attorney Ross Den Herder said that the ordinance change would make things easier for the City Commission and developers alike.
“Developers currently have to go through a cumbersome process to have plats approved,” he said. “Many of our plats are sort of (administrative) in nature that when you have a development that’s already come before the commission, we’re just moving lot lines or platting just one more lot in the development as it builds out — picture West City Limits (Road) developments. This speeds up the process for the developers by allowing those plats to be handled in the Community Development office. It takes some of the load off of you guys when it’s clearly not controversial and allows developers to move more quickly.”
He said that any issues with plats and decisions made on them could still be brought before the City Commission.
In other business, the board:
• Issued a proclamation that declared Yankton a Purple Heart City.
• Issued a proclamation for Chopper Johnson Day.
• Approved the 2021 Active Transportation Plan’s projects.
