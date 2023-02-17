CASES DISPOSED: JAN. 21-27, 2023
Randy Troy Gunnink, Brandon; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kiana R. Torrez, Niobrara, Neb.; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Marcia Rene Tallman, Avon; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Obey traffic device unless directed by policeman; Dismissed – prosecutor/clerical error.
Krystalann Geraldine Rice, Dell Rapids; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $754.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 2 years suspended and 111 days credit; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Intent to deliver unauthorized article to prisoner; Dismissed by prosecutor; Delivery certain unauthorized articles to inmate; Recharged by indictment.
Tyler Hudson, 100 Privet Street, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Refer to states attorney for diversion; Possession of alcohol by minor; Refer to states attorney for diversion.
Dimitre Velazquez Munoz; 904 Pearl St., Apt. 2, Yankton; Petty theft – 1st degree – more $400; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft – 1st degree – more $400; Recharged by information.
Philip Lee Johnson, 210 E. 6th Street, Yankton; Violation conditional bond; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse – violation of conditional bond; Recharged by information.
John Norman, 906 E. 11th St., Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Justin Scott Kotschegarow, 910 West St., Yankton; Stop at flashing red signal; $132.50.
Diamond Monae Pugh, Jackson, Ala.; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Eldon Eugene Vaughn, Burlington, Colo.; Overweight on axle; $197.50.
Tyler John Kohl, Schuyler, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $748.90.
Najm Addin M.H. Al Saidi, Fayetteville, N.C.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Anthony Trejo, 31122 435th Ave., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Stevie Lee Cournoyer, 617 Locust, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Paul Cleary McGlone, 307 Golf Lane, Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; Refer to states attorney for diversion.
Tiffany L. Elliott, Sioux Falls; Renewal registration during assigned month; Dismissed by prosecutor; Stop at flashing red signal; $132.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Monica Cournoyer, 511 Douglas Ave., Apt. A, Yankton; Traffic in/substitute plates; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days; Traffic in/substitute plates; Recharged by information.
Cayden James Wunder, Vermillion; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Dillon Ray Hochstein, 121 Robin St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $177.50.
Andrew R. Wede, Grand Island, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Jessica Rae Pearson, 1303 Eastside Dr., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Troy James Fischer, 1513 Walnut St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Deanna Foolbull, 1200 W. 30th #101, Yankton; Carry dangling object between driver and windshield; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $250; License suspended for 30 days; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Kelly John Clarkson, 1001 Memory Lanes 3B, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Left-turning vehicle – manner of making turn; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedule I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Petition sustained; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $926.50; Penitentiary sentence of 10 years with 9 years suspended and 177 days credit; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Recharged by information; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedule I or II; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Jeremy Bickett, 500 Douglas, Apt. 7, Yankton; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession of stolen property; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft – more than $5,000 and less than $100,000.01; Dismissed by prosecutor; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft – more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; $116.50; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years with 154 days credit; Grand theft – more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Recharged by information; Grand theft – more than $5,000 and less than $100,000.01; Recharged by complaint; Grand theft – more than $5,000 and less than $100,000.01; Recharged by information; Grand theft – more than $5,000 and less than $100,000.01; Recharged by information; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by information; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by complaint; Grand theft – more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Recharged by complaint.
Ronald Leslie Whipple, Nisswa, Minn.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
George Arthur Canfield, 1305 Meadow View Road, Yankton; No stop on entry from alley driveway or private road; $132.50.
Joshua James Arrowood, 412 E. 4th Street, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; $214.48; Jail sentence of 30 days with 27 days suspended and 30 days credit.
Emma Lena Haynie, 1020 E. 13th Street, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Steven Shields Young, 517 Picotte #7, Yankton; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $296.50; Jail sentence of 60 days with 30 days suspended and 11 days credit; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Amber Rae Hursell, 300 W. 6th Street, Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Kerri Jo Grate, 1617 Mulberry St., Yankton; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Suspended imposition of sentence; $226.50; Jail sentence of 77 days with 7 days credit; Three years probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Daniel Joseph Hoff, 116 Drake Circ., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Pamela Sue Eli, 714 Linn Street, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; $471.14; Jail sentence of 30 days with 28 days suspended.
Kyle Jesse Cournoyer, Wagner; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Lucas Richard Gaukel, 1200 W. 30th St. #103, Yankton; Habitual offender - 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor; Identity theft; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; $559.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended and 119 days credit.
Lucas Richard Gaukel, 1200 W. 30th St. #103, Yankton; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft – more than $2,500 and less than $5,000.01; $3,435.86; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended and 119 days credit.
Joseph Alan Brewer, Vermillion; Seat belt violation; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $177.50; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Jeremy Ray Bickett, 500 Douglas, Apt. 7, Yankton; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft – more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft – more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; $2,910.50; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years with 154 days credit; Grand theft – more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Recharged by information; Burglary – 2nd degree; Recharged by complaint.
Jerry Lee Roach, 501 W. 4th St., Apt. 2, Yankton; Reckless driving; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Reckless driving; Recharged by information; Driving under influence – 4th offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by complaint; Driving under influence – 4th offense; Recharged by complaint; Driving under influence – 4th offense; Recharged by information.
Lucy Mendoza, 1110 Burleigh St., Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $796.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Philip Lee Johnson, 210 E. 6th Street, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Recharged by information.
Carlos Alain Ruz Arencibia, 2800 Broadway Ave., Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Ross Warren Brodock, Sioux Falls; Failure to appear/report felony; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Johnna Lee Jones, 1105 W. 8th St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Sancho Rafael Chirinos, 807 West St., Apt. 12, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Lisa Catherine Wiepen, 518 Cedar St., Yankton; Careless driving; $126.50.
Angel Dawn Brunick, 312 W. 4th, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $64 fine; $64 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; License suspended for 30 days.
Camille Marie McKelvey, Roswell, N.M.; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; $400; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules III or IV; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules III or IV; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jason M. Hoy, 1313 Golf View Lane, Yankton; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by information; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
William Buchanan, Irene; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Emily Geneva Zea, Sioux Falls; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Jesy Dahiren Herrera, 306 ½ 5th St., Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Michael Benny Sudbeck, 3004 Mary St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
