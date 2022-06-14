City Revenues Show Rise

Yankton’s sales tax revenues rebounded in May after experiencing a down month in April.
As the area starts its transition from the shoulder season to the busy summer tourism season, the City of Yankton recorded a modest rise of 3.09% in May over the same month in 2021.
Overall, the city is up 5.87% on the year.
This number was buoyed by a strong BBB (bed, board, booze tax) return, which saw 8.74% growth in May over the same month in 2021. Overall, the BBB is up 7.21% on the year.
During Monday night’s meeting of the Yankton City Commission, City Manager Amy Leon told the board the numbers are good, but the picture isn’t entirely rosy.
“It’s all good news and we’re happy to see that in the black,” she said. “I also want folks to keep in mind inflation. We need to keep an eye on things, and certainly we’re heading into our busy tourism year and, typically, our good months for sales tax. However, I think we need to be cognizant that the costs of things are getting higher as well.”
Monday included the first budget meeting of the year.
While projected revenue for 2023 has yet to be calculated, Leon told the Press & Dakotan the city will face a number of challenges when it comes to determining next year’s budget.
“(There are) the unknowns of inflation, the unknowns of the supply chain,” she said. “Can we get the things we order? Can we get contractors to fulfill projects? What are the prices going to be when we actually get to the point of bidding them out? Those are our major concerns now, and I think they’ll probably continue to be concerns as we go through the process of the budget.”
Budgeting will continue throughout the summer months.
Statewide, South Dakota’s Top 10 First Class Cities Plus Vermillion are still reporting strong numbers; however, they have slowed somewhat over the past month.
In April, seven of these cities were reporting double digit growth over the same period in 2021. In May, this had dropped to four cities, with Brookings leading the field, up 16.53% on the year.
Vermillion is up 3.48% on the year, displaying the lowest percentage of revenue growth among these cities.
