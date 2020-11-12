Chamber To Celebrate 100 Years, Community Contributors

The Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce was supposed to celebrate 100 years of service with its annual social in March with a “Roaring ‘20s” theme.
However, just as the actual “Roaring ‘20s” were done in by the Stock Market Crash of 1929, so too was the Chamber’s 2020 social by the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the Chamber hasn’t given up on celebrating its 100 year anniversary while honoring those who have contributed to the community over the previous year.
As a result, a virtual social will be held starting at 7 p.m. tonight (Friday) on the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.
Marissa Terca, program and event coordinator with the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce, told the Press & Dakotan that COVID pushed the spring celebration to today and that it will keep the new date, but there will be some major differences.
“We postponed it until Nov. 13,” Terca said. “Now our numbers are still going up and it’s just not safe. We want everybody to be as safe as possible, so we’ve done a virtual presentation for the Chamber’s 100th year.”
This has meant doing some of the usual awards ahead of the social, she said.
“We’ve been out and about awarding our various awards to the winners,” she said. “We are going to have giveaways during the event.”
All five awards usually associated with the social — the Frank Yaggie/Cornerstone Award, the New Business Excellence Award, the Prairie Family Business Award, the Momentum Award and the Pierre Dorian Award — have been presented and winners will be announced during tonight’s social.
Terca said there was no way that the Chamber was going to miss commemorating its own centennial — pandemic or not.
“We hated to not do something for our 100th year,” she said. “It just seemed important to somehow showcase that.”
She added that, in addition to announcing winners, the social video will highlight some of Yankton’s rich past.
“We’ve got some history,” she said. “There will be some spots during the video of history of Yankton in the last 100 years. We’ve got some special people who will be commentating on different segments about some of the history and sharing some of that with everyone.”
Chamber members and the general public are all invited to tune in to the social video.
———
To view the Chamber’s social, visit https://www.facebook.com/yanktonchamber.
