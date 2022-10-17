The Yankton Community Library will host two “Spooky Movie Sundays” to gear up for Halloween. Join the staff on Oct. 23 and Oct. 30 for an afternoon of spooky movies. Light refreshments will be available but feel free to bring your favorite movie snacks. This event is free and open to all ages.
On Sunday, Oct. 23, you will enjoy a couple of cult classics. At 1:30 p.m., you can watch “Young Frankenstein” (PG, 1 hour 46 minutes), immediately followed by “Gremlins” (PG, 1 hour 46 minutes) at approximately 3:15 p.m.
