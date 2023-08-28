INCIDENTS
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 8:23 a.m. Friday of criminal entry of a motor vehicle.
• Police received a report at 6:35 p.m. Friday of a threat of harm or violence on Broadway Avenue.
• Police received a report at 7:01 p.m. Friday of criminal entry into a motor vehicle on E. 19th Street.
• Police received a report at 8:41 p.m. Friday of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
• Police received a report at 8:58 p.m. Friday of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
• Police received a report at 9:35 p.m. Friday of disorderly conduct on Douglas Avenue.
• Police received a report at 11:24 p.m. Friday of disorderly conduct on Third Street.
• Police received a report at 10:08 a.m. Saturday of possible domestic violence at Cedar Terrace.
• Police received a report at 8:28 p.m. Saturday of criminal entry into a motor vehicle on Walnut Street.
• Police received a report at 9:04 p.m. Saturday of possible domestic violence on Locust Street.
• Police received a report at 1:02 a.m. Sunday of a theft on Burleigh Street.
• Police received a report at 6:15 a.m. Sunday of criminal entry into a motor vehicle on Ninth Street.
• Police received a report at 9:45 a.m. Sunday of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 3:31 a.m. Sunday of domestic violence on Halley Street.
• Police received a report at 4:09 p.m. Sunday of disorderly conduct on Douglas Avenue.
• Police received a report at 6:11 p.m. Sunday of disorderly conduct on National Street.
• Police received a report at 7:23 p.m. Sunday of domestic violence involving a male and female walking outside with a baby on Douglas Avenue.
• The sheriff’s office received a request for mutual aid at 7:36 p.m. Sunday from Yankton police regarding a domestic violence call at an unspecified location.
• Police received a report at 8:01 p.m. Sunday of domestic violence on Kennedy Drive.
• Police received a report at 9:13 a.m. Monday of school truancy on Walnut Street.
• Police received a report at 9:29 a.m. Monday of a theft that was possibly captured on video on Broadway Avenue.
• Police received a report at 10:34 a.m. Monday of a woman being held hostage and sexually and physically assaulted on W. Third Street.
• Police received a report at 12:38 p.m. Monday of the possible theft of a vehicle on Douglas Avenue.
• Police received a report at 12:59 p.m. Monday of a found baggie possibly containing drugs on E. Third Street.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
