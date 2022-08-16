PIERRE — The South Dakota Retailers Association is now accepting nominations for the Retailer of the Year, Restaurant of the Year, and Community Service awards. Nominations can be submitted online at sdra.org/awards.
Since 1892, the Retailers Association has presented awards to recognize excellence in business and community service. Each January, individuals and families who own or operate outstanding businesses are honored with Retailer of the Year, Restaurant of the Year, and Community Service awards during the Association’s annual banquet in Pierre.
“South Dakota business owners are the heartbeat of our local communities,” said executive director Nathan Sanderson. “These awards are our way of saying ‘thank you’ to those who make our state a great place to live, work, and raise a family.”
This year, the Retailers Association is again looking to South Dakotans to help identify businesses deserving of recognition. Consider the little shop on Main Street, the corner grocery store, or the go-to Saturday night restaurant for inspiration.
What makes them stand out? Have they done something above and beyond this year? What continues to draw people in year after year? Who is the best at what they do?
If one — or two or three — of your favorite businesses come to mind, tell them thanks by nominating them for one of the Retailers Association’s annual awards. Visit sdra.org/awards to make a nomination or view past recipients. Nominations accepted through Friday, Aug. 26.
