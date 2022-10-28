PIERRE — South Dakota students and families can access a new, online tutoring program, staffed by college students who are preparing to become teachers. The Dakota Dreams Online Tutoring Program offers free online tutoring to K-12 students across the state.

“The online tutoring program allows students — kindergarten through high school — to receive individualized support after the school day has ended,” said Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson. “Once a parent has registered their child, students can access a tutor from home, the local library or afterschool program, or even their favorite coffee shop. I think parents are going to like this one-on-one support as much as their students.”

