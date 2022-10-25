PIERRE — South Dakota Housing’s Board of Commissioners recently awarded more than $5.7 million to assist South Dakotans who are homeless, at-risk of homelessness or fleeing domestic violence or human trafficking, by financing the development of non-congregate shelters and providing financial assistance for support services.
The recipients will receive funds through the HOME-American Rescue Plan (HOME-ARP) program. HOME-ARP is a one-time funding, which was appropriated under the HOME Program through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The primary purpose of HOME-ARP is to provide funding to assist those who are homeless and other vulnerable populations through capital investment for affordable rental housing, non-congregate shelter and supportive services.
Local recipients included:
• River City Domestic Violence Center (RCDVC) NCS Shelter Expansion, Yankton; HOME-ARP funds: $1,161,330; Development summary — The new construction of a one-story, non-congregate shelter containing four residential units, with shared living and kitchen area, to be added to the existing shelter. Each residential unit will have a private bath and kitchenette. RCDVC serves victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and child abuse.
South Dakota Housing is also announcing that the remaining $2.3 million in HOME-ARP funds will be awarded in a subsequent application round to be opened immediately with applications due Nov. 15, 2022.
The HOME-ARP program allocation plan and application form can be found on SDHDA’s website at www.sdhda.org. Complete applications must be received at SDHDA on Tuesday, Nov. 15, by 5 p.m. Central Time. Applications may be mailed or submitted online at SDHDA’s website at www.sdhda.org.
Awards are anticipated to be announced in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.