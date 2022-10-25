PIERRE — South Dakota Housing’s Board of Commissioners recently awarded more than $5.7 million to assist South Dakotans who are homeless, at-risk of homelessness or fleeing domestic violence or human trafficking, by financing the development of non-congregate shelters and providing financial assistance for support services.

The recipients will receive funds through the HOME-American Rescue Plan (HOME-ARP) program. HOME-ARP is a one-time funding, which was appropriated under the HOME Program through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The primary purpose of HOME-ARP is to provide funding to assist those who are homeless and other vulnerable populations through capital investment for affordable rental housing, non-congregate shelter and supportive services.

