TRIPP — At a public meeting tonight (Thursday), Tripp-Delmont school officials will explain the plan to opt out — or exceed the state’s property-tax limit — by $600,000 annually for the next five years.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the school gymnasium at Tripp, according to Superintendent/High School Principal Jeremy Hurd. The school board and administration plan to give a presentation, then take questions from the audience.
The plan calls for bleacher seating for the audience, Hurd said.
“We will have a full presentation to provide the public (Thursday night) including handouts,” he said. “We will publish this on our website as well after the town hall.”
Tripp-Delmont currently operates on an opt-out, which raises additional taxes for the district’s operation, Hurd said. The new request will be higher than the one that is expiring, he noted.
“Our current opt-out will end this year and is at $400,000 (annually),” he said. “Our new opt-out request is for $600,000 for five years. The board will pass a resolution in February at the regular meeting.”
At this point, the opt-out would be implemented by the board resolution without a special election, Hurd said. “The request will only be put to a vote (if) a registered voter collects enough signatures to send it to a public vote,” he said.
In recent months, the Tripp-Delmont board and administration have been working on long-range planning for the district. During that process, the district has looked at its enrollment, resources, tax base and opportunities with area districts.
The situation has changed since the last opt-out began, and district officials have acted accordingly, Hurd said.
“Our focus has shifted since 2016. At that time, we had declining enrollment,” he said. “However, in the last two years, we have gained 14% in enrollment each year and our September enrollment count was 161 students.”
Tripp-Delmont patrons have indicated they want to retain the district and pursue a growth mode, Hurd said.
“I think the board and our community are behind keeping the school open, the town growing and focusing on ways to increase our school and town population,” he said.
At this time, Tripp-Delmont isn’t pursuing a merger with a neighboring district, Hurd said.
“We understand if an opt-out does not pass, we will need to consider consolidation,” he said. “However, those discussions have been tabled and consolidation currently is not a topic of conversation.”
In terms of health and safety protocols for the meeting, the Tripp-Delmont district is operating at LEVEL 1 — GREEN, Hurd said. The status means no laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 14 days in the district, he said. In addition, there is no reported increase in the number of cases during the past 14 days as determined within the school district community.
This would also be cross-correlated with no to minimal community transmission of COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), according to the district’s website.
