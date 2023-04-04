The City of Yankton Municipal Election Day is set for April 11. Voters may vote at City Hall or North Fire Station No. 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Absentee voting is available right now at City Hall from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. City Hall will be open Good Friday, April 7, and Easter Monday, April 10, so absentee voting will be available those days as well.
