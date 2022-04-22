General Federation of Women’s Clubs, an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteerism, will be having their state convention in Yankton on Saturday, May 7, at Hillcrest Country Club.
Alice Dendinger, a Yankton native, will conclude the day speaking about the “Resilience of the Woman.” Dendinger, with a BA in Business Management and Masters in Communications, has over 40 years of experience in the field of Human Resource Management and Organizational Development. In 2002, she launched the Alice Dendinger Alliance Group providing HR consulting and training. Today, Dendinger is a freelance consultant, facilitator, mediator and business coach branded as The HR Alchemist.
GFWC invites the public to attend at 7 p.m. on May 7.
