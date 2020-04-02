COVID Update: Number Of South Dakota Cases Rises To 165

Positive COVID-19 tests in South Dakota rose to 165 cases, according to Thursday’s update by the state, as a total of 36 new cases were reported, an increase of about 28% from Wednesday.
Two more positive tests were reported from Yankton County, giving it a total of 10. Also, two new cases were reported in Union County and one new case was found in Turner County.
Other new cases were in the following counties: Minnehaha, 14; Lincoln, 6; Lawrence, 3; Brown, 2; Codington, 1; Davison, 1; Hughes, 1; Lake, 1; Pennington, 1; and Spink, 1.
In a media briefing Thursday, State Epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton noted that, of the new cases, 26 are female and 10 are male. Overall in South Dakota, 87 are female and 78 are male.
He added that 17 people overall have been hospitalized, which is up by five from Wednesday.
He also noted that 314 people had tested negative in the past day. The total number of negative tests run by state and commercial labs is listed at 4,217.
Clayton added that 57 cases are now listed as recovered. That includes two from Yankton County.
Lawrence and Union counties have been added to the substantial community spread list, while Robert and Spink counties have been added to the minimal/moderate community spread list.
No new deaths were reported Thursday. That figure stands at two.
During Thursday’s briefing, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon reiterated that the modeling used by state officials indicates that up to 30% of South Dakotans could become infected by the virus, and 80% of those will show no or only mild symptoms. The possible mortality rate among those infected ranges from 0.5% to 2-3%, Malsam-Rysdon said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.