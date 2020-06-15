In Monday’s COVID-19 update for South Dakota, Clay and Hutchinson counties each reported one new case.
For Clay County (Vermillion), it was the 66th case reported to date. The county has 35 recovered cases.
Hutchinson County (Olivet) saw its ninth known case, of which three are active.
Meanwhile, Yankton County’s case number remained at 58, but the number of recovered cases rose to 50.
Overall, South Dakota reported 30 new cases Monday, giving it 5,928 known cases. There were 1,076 new tests reported. South Dakota has now processed 66,395 tests.
No new deaths were reported. The state count remains at 75.
Other statistics included:
• Recoveries — 4,961 (+62)
• Active Cases — 892
• Hospitalizations — 544 ever hospitalized (+5); 93 currently hospitalized.
In Nebraska, Knox County (Center) reported a new positive test, its 12th.
Overall, the state reported 92 positive tests, giving it 16,725 known cases. Approximately 1,600 new tests were processed. The state has now processed 137,924 tests.
No new deaths were reported, with the state toll remaining at 216.
