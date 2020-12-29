It’s that time of the year again when the Yankton County Republican Party holds its Biennial Elections for the Executive Board. This year’s Election and Central Committee meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, located upstairs at Czechers Sports Bar and Grill. Only Central Committee members are allowed to vote.
The address is 407 Walnut Street, Yankton. All are welcome to attend.
