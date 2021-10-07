For over 65 years, United Way of Greater Yankton, has been changing lives and improving our community by mobilizing people and resources to drive strategic impact in Education, Financial Stability and Health.
As we continue to work together, to create positive community change, we have officially kicked off our 2022 Community Campaign Drive — “Let’s BAND TOGETHER” — which will be striving to reach a $650,000 fundraising goal, supporting over 70 human service programs facilitated by 30 local nonprofit agencies.
Giving to United Way’s Community Impact Fund is the most effective way for you to have an impact in our community. When you support United Way, your gift stays local and is combined with the gifts of others – helping improve thousands of lives each year.
The success of the greater Yankton community and of United Way is reliant on the collaboration and roles of many. Without our 50+ campaign volunteers, the 70+ businesses who participate in workplace campaigns, and 600+ Heart Club leadership donors, fulfilling our mission would not be possible.
Each year, we at United Way honor a loyal donor, an advocate, and a volunteer with BIG THANKS Campaign Awards for continuously go above and beyond to ensure the success of United Way programs and our funded partner agencies. Previous, BIG THANKS honorees have included Avera, Astec, Parker Hannifin, Mount Marty University, FNBO, Vishay Dale, Truxedo and NuStar — just to name a few. Thank you to all our previous award recipients for your continued support! We are forever grateful for your partnership and generosity.
This year, our first BIG THANKS campaign award recipient was presented to local company whose generosity to community continues to grow. With a workplace campaign, including payroll deduction that has steadily increased every year — Manitou Group of Americas is dedicated to the work of United Way and the success of our community. In 2019, Manitou employees increased their generosity by 71% with over 60% of employees contributing to the Community Campaign. Thank you, Manitou Group of Americas.
Our next BIG THANKS award was presented to an organization whose culture of generosity is impressive. Year after year, First Dakota leadership and employees find innovative and create ways to raise funds, awareness, and excitement for local nonprofit organizations, going above and beyond to show their support of our great community. This year alone, First Dakota has assisted United Way with multiple initiatives, including our Great Grocery Giveaway, Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive, and the soon to be United Way Community Impact Center. Since our partnership begin, First Dakota has raised over 1.5 million dollars for United Way’s Community Impact Fund along with advocating for our work and the work of our funded agencies. Thank you, First Dakota National Bank.
Our final BIG THANKS award was presented to a young professional who helps bring the important work of United Way to life — in break rooms, at luncheons and leadership meetings, in conversations with colleagues — and with campaign activities of all kinds. Our campaign would not be a success without the hard work and dedication of our Campaign Coordinators. These individuals volunteer to lead their workplace campaigns, raising awareness and encouraging co-workers to give back. Last year, at the South Dakota Human Services Center, Casey Santiago worked so very hard to find creative ways, alongside a global pandemic, to rally her team members and to make giving fun. Thank you, Casey!
A great example of this year’s Community Campaign theme — “Let’s BAND TOGETHER” has also inspired us at United Way to recognize the 2020/21 Collaboration of the Year. Determined by United Way’s SPARK — Connections for Community group, the Collaboration of the Year (COTY) Award celebrates those who work together to spark change & impact lives.
This year’s COTY award honorees were nominated by their peers for their collaborative efforts impacting our community. Over the past few years, our friends at the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management have guided, served, and lead our community through numerous disasters and relief efforts. From flood relief coordination to a COVID 19 Task Force, this group of dedicated county employees have fostered partnership, communication, and community action. Congratulations and thank you to the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management.
To contribute or to learn more about United Way’s Community Impact Fund and the 2022 Campaign, please visit www.yanktonunitedway.org or call United Way of Greater Yankton at (605)665-6766.
Thank you for your continued support, Yankton as we band together to change lives, to improve community, to LIVE UNITED.
