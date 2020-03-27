The Yankton City Commission is set to hold a special meeting Monday during which it will hold a second reading of the COVID-19 closure ordinance.
The board will also hear recommendations from the City Health Board.
Monday’s meeting will be held digitally once again. Limited seating is available at RTEC, or viewers can watch and participate on the city’s YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCD1a1hf1dIkiLVSVXnmdRQg/live.
